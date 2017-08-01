Joey Salmeron Has Overcome Leukemia With Help From Dana-Farber, Jimmy Fund

Each year the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance helps change countless lives by raising money to support adult and pediatric cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

In the lead-up to the 2017 Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, which will take place August 15th and 16th, NESN will be airing features on some of the people whose lives have been changed by the amazing work done by Dana-Farber and The Jimmy Fund.

During “Red Sox First Pitch” on Tuesday, the emotional story of Joey Salmeron, who has battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia since he was born was told.

His parents brought him to Boston shortly after he was born, where he underwent a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy and radiation at Dana-Farber. He also recently had to have a double lung transplant in 2016.

Earlier this summer, Salmeron graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Hear Salmeron’s inspiring story in the video above!