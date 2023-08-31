In Memory Of His Wife, Alan Gerofsky Donates To Jimmy Fund Each Year

BOSTON — Alan Gerofsky lost his wife of 32 years 18 years ago after a long battle with cancer. And since 2005, he has made a donation to the Jimmy Fund in her honor.

This year was no different. Gerofsky purchased several hats, t-shirts and other items from the WEEI / NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon merchandise tables at Fenway Park.

“I make a donation every year just because cancer is a terrible thing,” Gerofsky told NESN.com on Wednesday. “I do it in her memory and just makes me feel good.”

For Gerofsky, being a lifelong Red Sox fan and season ticket holder for the past 50 years makes the trips to Fenway from Foxborough easy, as well as some road trips to other parks to support his favorite team, including five this season.

“In 2004, I would have gone to St. Louis, but (my wife) had a chemo treatment that week,” he said. “So, I watched Game 4 when they won with my wife. She died the next year.”

After losing Muriel, Gerofsky said he would go to the next World Series the Red Sox appeared in and he did just that.

“I was in Denver when they won (in 2007),” Gerofsky said. “St. Louis in 2013. All three games in Los Angeles in 2018.”

Not only does Gerofsky attend all the games at Fenway Park, but he is old school keeping score in an official scorebook — in pen!

“I just love being at Fenway,” he said. “I’ve been in Section 17 (for 50 years) and I know so many people. Even when they lose, it’s just a great experience being here with my friends.”

Gerofsky is one of many supporters of the Jimmy Fund which supports the fight against cancer at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.