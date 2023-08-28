Dive Into History Of Jimmy Fund Ahead Of 75th Annual Telethon

The Boston Red Sox, NESN, and WEEI are teaming up with the Dana-Farber Institute and the Jimmy Fund once again this year to host a two-day telethon event in support of individuals fighting cancer.

On this week’s Ultimate Red Sox Show, this history of the Jimmy Fund is explored ahead of the 75th annual telethon event.

Anyone can support the Jimmy Fund and help individuals of all ages fight cancer by donating during the upcoming NESN/WEEI Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon, taking place on August 29th and 30th.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.