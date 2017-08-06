Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski Make Contact, Spin Out At Watkins Glen

Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have added another chapter to the story of their contentious relationship in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Busch and Keselowski collided on Lap 45 of the I Love New York 355, sending both the No. 18 and No. 2 spinning off track.

The two tried to run side-by-side into the bus stop chicane on the back straight at Watkins Glen, but only made it through the first right-hander before they made contact.

Busch won the first stage of Sunday’s race, but was forced to pit twice under caution to fix a loose wheel, sending him to the back of the field. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had worked his way back up to 10th before his crash with Keselowski.