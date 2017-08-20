Kyle Larson Says Kyle Busch Is GOAT Of NASCAR After Victory At Bristol

Finding people with nice things to say about Kyle Busch isn’t easy. But Kyle Larson calls it like he sees it.

Besides, how could you criticize Busch after what he did in Bristol, Tenn., this weekend?

Busch emerged victorious in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, capping off a dominant weekend sweep. After the race, Larson, who finished 9th, took to Twitter to offer some enormous praise for the ever-controversial Busch.

Love him or hate him I feel he is the most all around talented driver I will ever witness in my lifetime. Congratulations @KyleBusch 🐐 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) August 20, 2017

Considering the drivers Larson has encountered in his career, this is a pretty bold statement.

Of course, no one has ever disputed Busch’s talent. And after he won this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, it’s impossible to not at least appreciate the skill that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver brings to the table.

Of course, it’s the extracurricular stuff that gets Busch in trouble, some of which was on full display after Saturday’s triumph.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images