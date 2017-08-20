Kyle Busch Taunts Bristol Fans After Capping Off Dominant NASCAR Sweep

Kyle Busch was in top form Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch, on the heels of his victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at Bristol, completed the weekend sweep by taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Rookie sensation Erik Jones looked primed to earn his first Cup victory, but with 55 laps remaining, Busch wrestled the lead from Jones and never gave it back.

After securing his 40th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, Busch was greeted by a chorus of boos in victory lane. Then, “Rowdy” did what “Rowdy” does.

.@KyleBusch had a message for his haters, and one for Rowdy Nation after getting the sweep at @BMSUpdates! #NASCARonNBC #ItsBristolBaby pic.twitter.com/TVdHi2X9x7 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 20, 2017

But he didn’t stop there. Busch hopped on top of his No. 18, broom in hand, and proceeded to sweep off the roof.

Say what you want about Busch (and some of you say far too much), but the guy is among the most entertaining figures in the sport. And besides, he has plenty of reasons to gloat at Bristol.

In his victory in the truck race, Busch passed 19 drivers. In the Xfinity race, he blew by 28 competitors. And in Saturday’s 500-lap sprint, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver passed 29 racers on his way to victory lane. Also, Saturday’s win marked Busch’s sixth Cup triumph at the iconic short track in Bristol, Tenn.

Sure, Busch provides plenty of ammunition for fans who love to hate him, with Saturday’s post-race antics offering the latest example. But, in more ways than one, the guy is worth the price of admission.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images