Lionel Messi’s Stardom Could Be The Reason Neymar Transferred To PSG

by on Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 6:59PM
Neymar has officially transferred from Barcelona FC to Paris Saint-Germain but many are left wondering why the Brazilian star wanted to leave Barca.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed the role that Lionel Messi and his colossal stardom played in leading Neymar to PSG on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

See why they think Messi could be to blame in the video above. For the full podcast go here.

