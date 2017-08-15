Liverpool Vs. Hoffenheim Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool qualified for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League by finishing fourth in the 2016-17 Premier League standings, but the Reds still must win their playoff matchup against German club Hoffenheim to advance to the group stage of the tournament.

Liverpool and Hoffenheim will square off at Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Tuesday in the first leg. The Reds are coming off a disappointing draw to Watford on Saturday during the opening weekend of the new EPL campaign.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim online.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images