Mets Trade Right Fielder Jay Bruce To Indians For Pitching Prospect

The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean teams are done making deals.

And that could be bad news for the rest of the American League after what the Cleveland Indians reportedly did Wednesday night.

The Indians acquired right fielder/first baseman/designated hitter Jay Bruce from the New York Mets, Cleveland announced. In return, the Mets received minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

Bruce has 29 home runs with 75 RBIs in 102 games this season, and he can help fill the void left by Michael Brantley heading to the disabled list as a fellow left-handed batter.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images