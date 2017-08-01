NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Only Will Waive No-Trade Clause For One Team

The writing may be on the wall for Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the New York Knicks. But if he does leave the Big Apple this summer, there’s reportedly only one place he wants to go.

Anthony only wishes to waive his no-trade clause for the Houston Rockets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Monday. That essentially narrows his landing spots down to two: Either he stays in New York or joins James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston.

The Anthony-to-Houston rumors have persisted for quite some time — a recent report claimed the veteran’s “primary objective” was to get traded to the Rockets and team up with fellow All-Stars Harden and Paul. But this news seems to indicate the Cleveland Cavaliers no longer are an option for Anthony. The Cavs have their own problems to work out with Kyrie Irving demanding a trade, and that turmoil is enough for Anthony to steer clear, per Berman.

So, how likely is an Anthony trade to Houston? Berman reports that New York won’t trade its star to the Rockets unless the team gets a “solid deal that makes sense for the Knicks’ future,” and so far, “nothing has materialized.”

In short, there’s a good chance Anthony remains with the Knicks for another season unless the new management duo of Steve Mills and Scott Perry can iron out a deal with Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images