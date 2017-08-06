Pablo Sandoval Promoted By Giants, Will Hit Cleanup In Return To Major Leagues

Pablo Sandoval’s inevitable return to the San Francisco Giants is here.

The third baseman, who was released by the Boston Red Sox on July 19, was signed by the Giants to a minor-league contract on July 22 and assigned to Single-A San Jose before moving to Triple-A Sacramento.

And the Giants called-up Sandoval before Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to replace injured first baseman Brandon Belt.

Giants are calling up Pablo Sandoval. He replaces Belt, who is on 7-day concussion DL. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) August 5, 2017

Sandoval, who hit .207 in Sacramento, won’t be eased back into the Giants’ lineup as he’s slated to hit cleanup in his return to San Francisco.

Sandoval starred for the Giants from 2008 to 2014, and San Francisco hopes he can inject some life into its struggling offense.

