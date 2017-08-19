Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin, Ex-BC Eagle, Takes Stanley Cup On Boston Tour

The Stanley Cup is back in Boston — just not for the reason Bruins fans had hoped.

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second Stanley Cup title in as many years last season, and in keeping with hockey tradition, each member of the Penguins’ organization will get to spend time with the Cup this summer.

On Friday, it was defenseman Brian Dumolin’s turn, and the former Boston College star decided to pay it forward to his alma mater by bringing Lord Stanley back to Chestnut Hill.

Dumoulin’s tour didn’t stop there, though, as “Keeper of the Cup” Philip Pritchard captured the Biddeford, Maine, native hoisting the trophy in front of the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston.

“Last year we had a great time in Maine and a special time in my hometown,” Dumoulin said Friday, via BCEagles.com. “Then this year — obviously winning it so close to each other – we thought we’d do something different and bring it down to Boston. I went to BC for three years. This is what helped develop me as a person, as a player, to eventually win the Stanley Cup.”

Dumoulin became the first Maine-born player to win a Stanley Cup when Pittsburgh won it all in 2016. It appears he’s sticking around the area, too, as the 25-year-old will be honored by the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate, on Aug. 24.

Maine native & 2-time Stanley Cup Champion Brian Dumoulin will be making an appearance at Hadlock Field on Aug. 24. https://t.co/eyXru1bwIw pic.twitter.com/2lkhYwDKEM — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 1, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images