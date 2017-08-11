Rangers Add On-Deck Circle Mouse Pad Giveaway After Adrian Beltre Incident

It’s pretty clear the Texas Rangers had no issue with Adrian Beltre’s on-deck circle antics.

Back in July, Major League Baseball umpire Gerry Davis ejected the Rangers third baseman from a game in which Texas was losing by 12 runs to the Miami Marlins for a pretty harmless stunt. Beltre was on-deck when Davis thought he was too close to the plate, but instead of moving into the circle, Beltre moved the circle to him.

Most fans thought it was hilarious despite the ejection, and that includes the Rangers, who added a very special promotion in September for the middle game of their series against the New York Yankees.

LOL, the rangers will be giving away 15,000 miniature on-deck circle mouse pads on september 9 pic.twitter.com/BZvi1tJE2H — mike taddow (@taddmike) August 11, 2017

The Rangers already gave away a Beltre “dancing legs bobble” on April 29 and are giving out another Beltre figurine to the first 15,000 fans on Aug. 19 against the Chicago White Sox. If you’re lucky enough to get one of them, you might want to look into buying tickets for Sept. 9 to complete the set.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images