Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Spanish Super Cup Online

Real Madrid will claim the first prize of Spanish soccer’s 2017-18 season, barring a collapse against FC Barcelona.
The teams will meet Wednesday in Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid enters the contest leading 3-1, courtesy of its emphatic first-leg win Sunday. The odds, plus the weight of history, seem to favor the reigning La Liga (Spanish League) champion.
However, Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who’ll serve the first of his five-game suspension against Barcelona. Judginginb by last season’s performances, Real Madrid should be able to cope without its star player.
Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona online.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP