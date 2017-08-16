Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Spanish Super Cup Online

Real Madrid will claim the first prize of Spanish soccer’s 2017-18 season, barring a collapse against FC Barcelona.

The teams will meet Wednesday in Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid enters the contest leading 3-1, courtesy of its emphatic first-leg win Sunday. The odds, plus the weight of history, seem to favor the reigning La Liga (Spanish League) champion.

3 – Real Madrid have won 3 of their 4 Spanish Supercups in which they won the first leg, all 3 against Barca (1993, 1990, 1988). Favourite. pic.twitter.com/atS8fHQCVR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2017

0 – Barca have not won any of their 6 Clasicos at Santiago Bernabeu in Supercopa (D1 L5), conceding at least 2 goals in each game. Defiance pic.twitter.com/wsmqu0pJQW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2017

However, Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who’ll serve the first of his five-game suspension against Barcelona. Judginginb by last season’s performances, Real Madrid should be able to cope without its star player.

Real Madrid should be just fine without Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/a0zk496fx0 pic.twitter.com/Aw1fs58alO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2017

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images