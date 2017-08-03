Red Sox-Indians Game At Fenway Park Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait to try and complete the series sweep of the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox won the first game of three-game series behind a gem from Doug Fister and won Game 2 in dramatic walk-off fashion thanks to Christian Vazquez. But Wednesday’s Game 3 has been postponed due to heavy rains, as the forecast shows no signs of the showers letting up.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. ET, when both teams have a scheduled off day. The Red Sox will be coming back from a series with the New York Yankees, while the Indians will be on their way to Minnesota from Tampa Bay in the midst of a 10-game, 11-day trip.