Red Sox Lost Out On Yoan Moncada’s Adorable Son In Chris Sale Trade

When the Boston Red Sox traded for Chris Sale, the team instantly got better. However, the Red Sox family got slightly less adorable.

Infielder Yoan Moncada was part of the package of four prospects Boston sent to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Sale, and he just happens to have one of the cutest kids ever. Don’t believe us? Just check out some photographic evidence of little Robinson Moncada in the White Sox’s dugout.

And if that wasn’t cute enough, here’s Robinson again celebrating Moncada’s walk-off single against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

On the bright side, Moncada’s son also happens to have some serious tee-ball skills, so maybe the Red Sox can work out a deal.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images