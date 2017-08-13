Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball Online

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will write another chapter in their historic rivalry on Sunday night when they meet at Yankee Stadium.

Boston will send American League Cy Young Award favorite Chris Sale to the mound. He’s 14-4 with a 2.57 ERA and is on pace to strike out more than 300 batters. Sale will be opposed by Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

Here’s how to watch the first-place Red Sox take on the Yankees.

When: Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

