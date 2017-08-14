Ric Flair Hospitalized With Reported Heart Issues; Rep Says He ‘Needs Prayers’

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair is dealing with “tough medical issues,” and it sounds like he’s not yet out of the woods.

The 16-time world champion was hospitalized over the weekend, reportedly in intensive care where he’s dealing with a heart issue, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of the Legacy Talent agency — the agency that represents Flair — confirmed in a tweet Saturday that Flair was in the hospital for “some routine monitoring” and that there wasn’t any reason for panic.

Something changed, however, as she tweeted again early Monday morning to call on fans and friends of The Nature Boy send “prayers and positive energy” for Flair.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair is 68 years old, and while he hasn’t wrestled since 2012, he’s been involved in some on-air storylines on WWE TV in recent years. Most notably, he worked alongside his daughter, who goes by the name Charlotte Flair in storyline.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images