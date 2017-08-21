Ric Flair’s Daughter, WWE’s Charlotte, Gives Encouraging Update On Dad

Ric Flair is putting his health problems in a figure-four leglock.

The wrestling legend was in critical condition last week after being placed in a medically induced coma and undergoing surgery for multiple organ problems, but it sounds like things are trending in the right direction. Flair’s daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte, offered an encouraging update Sunday before WWE’s “SummerSlam” pay-per-view event.

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Don’t be surprised if Flair, 68, is back strutting his stuff and wooing like crazy before long. The Nature Boy is a 16-time world champion and one of the most highly regarded wrestlers in sports entertainment history.

And most importantly, he’s a fighter.

Thunbnail photo via YouTube screengrab