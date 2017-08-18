Ric Flair’s Fiancée Gives Update, Says WWE Icon ‘Still In Critical Condition’

The professional wrestling world has been sending its thoughts and prayers to a legend over the last week as he fights through surgery and organ problems.

WWE icon Ric Flair, also known as “Nature Boy,” was admitted to the hospital over the weekend, and at one point went into a medically induced coma.

Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, provided a statement on his condition Tuesday via Facebook. Unfortunately, he remains in critical condition.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and family, as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain,” Barlow wrote, per TMZ Sports.

“From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare…multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details, I want everyone to know he still needs prayers, as he is still in critical condition. And no, he did not have colon Surgery….It was another surgery! I don’t know how the media comes up with their stories. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible. Thanks for all of the support and love.”

Flair, 68, has been receiving treatment at an Atlanta-area hospital.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images