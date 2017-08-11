Steelers Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

It’s back, folks.

Our long, dark football-less stretch finally is over, as evidenced by the preseason action that’s already happened throughout the league. And one of the better matchups will happen Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to New York (well, New Jersey, actually) to face the Giants, as both potential playoff teams kick off their 2017 preseason.

Here’s how you can watch Steelers vs. Giants online.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL.com/Watch

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images