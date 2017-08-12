Watch Conor McGregor Show Off Boxing Skills During Training Session

With two weeks to go until Conor McGregor’s superfight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., many still are skeptical about the UFC lightweight champion’s ability to challenge one of the best fighters in history with little time to prepare.

But “The Notorious” has claimed to be working hard in the ring ahead of the Aug. 26 bout, and UFC president Dana White gave fans a little glimpse at McGregor’s boxing skills with a Facebook video during a training session Friday.

While the UFC star’s skills certainly look impressive for someone who isn’t a natural boxer, it’s still hard to imagine McGregor giving the 49-0 Mayweather much of a battle during the megafight.

But Mayweather might not be his normal defensive self in the ring, and that could give McGregor’s a shot at taking out “Money.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images