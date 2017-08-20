Watch Red Sox’s Jumbotron Tribute Video To NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy

Jerry Remy has been a member of the Boston Red Sox family since 1977, and he has been the color analyst for Red Sox game for 30 years.

And in honor of Remy’s wonderful 30 years in the booth, the Red Sox paid tribute to their longtime broadcaster with a video on the Jumbotron at Fenway Park before their game against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Remy, who has battled lung cancer since 2008, has been out of the Red Sox’s booth since June when he underwent surgery, and he is scheduled to begin chemotherapy Tuesday.

The 64-year-old began broadcasting for NESN in 1988 and has become loved by fans and the team during his tenure in the booth.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images