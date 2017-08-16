Why Rob Ryan Believes Bill Belichick Is Greatest Coach Of All Time

Rob Ryan has the utmost respect for Bill Belichick.

Ryan, a former NFL coach who once worked under Belichick in New England, where he won two Super Bowl rings, explained Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” what makes the Patriots’ head man the greatest coach in football history.

For Ryan, it boils down to preparation. No one is as prepared on a consistent basis as Belichick, which Ryan learned firsthand during his four seasons on New England’s staff from 2000 through 2003 and then as an opponent.

BEST SEGMENT OF THE DAY: Rob Ryan on coaching in college, why Belichick is the greatest coach & why NFL players should stand for the Anthem pic.twitter.com/k3SP7t4iZD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 16, 2017

There’s a belief that Ryan and his brother, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, don’t like Belichick all that much, mostly because of the success the Patriots coach has had over the years. But clearly, that’s a myth, as the Ryan brothers actually view Belichick in a very favorable light.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab