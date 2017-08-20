WWE SummerSlam 2017 Live Stream: Watch Wrestling Event Online

WWE’s second largest pay-per-view event is here and it should be a fun night.

Stars from both RAW and SmackDown will compete in SummerSlam 2017 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

This event should be jammed pack with many must-see moments so you won’t want to miss a second of the action.

Here’s how you can watch WWE SummerSlam 2017 online.

When: Saturday, August 20, at 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show) and 7 p.m. ET (Main Event)

Live Stream: WWE Network

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images