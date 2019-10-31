Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens is all business a majority of the time, but the Boston Celtics head coach broke out a hilarious costume this Halloween.

Stevens dressed as Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Thursday after Buttigieg dressed up as the Celtics head coach earlier in the day. The two have an uncanny resemblance, which the Internet has noted for quite some time.

Check out Stevens as Buttigieg below, courtesy of Tracy Stevens:

For reference, here’s Buttigieg’s costume:

We think Stevens takes home the win here.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images