What do you get when a below average team led by a rookie quarterback meets an undefeated team with a dominant defense?

Probably a bad night for the former.

Kyler Murray and the 3-4-1 Arizona Cardinals are set to host Jimmy Garoppolo and the 7-0 San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.” Will the Niners continue their incredible start to the season? Probably, but we’ll find out for sure soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Niners vs. Cardinals:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

