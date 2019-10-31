Gerrit Cole returning to the Houston Astros always seemed like an unlikely scenario, and now it seems like a near-certainty he won’t be back.
After A.J. Hinch’s inexplicable decision to not use the star righty in Houston’s 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals in Game 7 of the World Series, Cole was asked to speak to the media.
First, there was this.
Once he did speak, he had this fairly notable quote.
“Obviously l learned a lot about pitching from my teammates,” Cole said, via the New York Post. “From the pitching coaches and pitching staff. I learned a lot more about the game from A.J.. And it was just a pleasure to play in the city of Houston.”
That’s right, it was a pleasure to play in Houston. Cole even did his interview in a hat that read “Boras Corporation,” the agency that represents him.
So, yeah. Not much clearer of a sign that he’s on his way out. And the bidding for his services soon will begin.
