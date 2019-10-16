Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rejoice, Nationals fans. Your team is headed to the World Series.

Washington completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday with a 7-4 win at Nationals Park, securing the franchise’s first-ever World Series berth.

For the 1st time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals have won the NL pennant!#CLINCHED // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/Dnw0zmi1C7 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 16, 2019

Nats starter Patrick Corbin may have given up four earned runs and walked three, but he struck out 12 Cardinals along the way while the bullpen handled the final four innings.

Check out the final out that secured a trip to Major League Baseball’s biggest stage:

And some pictures from the on-field celebrations:

The pennant belongs to the Nats. pic.twitter.com/WSbz10U5mc — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2019

Washington now awaits the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Yankees. Houston currently holds a 2-1 series lead over New York after its victory Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images