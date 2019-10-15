Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Patriots are adding even more depth to the tight end position.

Following the reported re-addition of Ben Watson, New England on Tuesday signed former New York Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old is more of a blocking tight end, but he does have 16 receptions for 193 yards over 39 career games. The Texas-El Paso product went undrafted in 2015 but was scooped up by the Philadelphia Eagles for training camp. Tomlinson spent time on the Houston Texans practice squad before joining the Jets during the 2016 season. He was cut by the Jets during training camp this past summer, and after latching on with the Giants shortly thereafter, was released once again Sept. 24 and has been a free agent since.

Matt LaCosse currently is dealing with a knee injury, so the Patriots now have Watson, Tomlinson and Ryan Izzo to work with at tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images