The Boston Celtics are going to have to wait and see with Gordon Hayward’s unfortunate situation.

During the second quarter of the C’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday, Hayward collided with LaMarcus Aldridge and left the game.

It was later announced that Hayward, who has been stellar so far this season, had fractured his hand. And while that obviously prevented him from returning Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared an update on the next steps for Hayward.

Boston's Gordon Hayward will see a specialist on Monday to determine need for surgery on fractured left hand, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. If needed, surgery will take place Monday. Timeline on a return is unclear until then. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2019

The early stages of this season have been the best Hayward has looked in years. He suffered a season-ending leg injury on opening night in 2017, then never truly rounded into form during the 2018-19 campaign. He was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game entering Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images