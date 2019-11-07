For the third time in four years, Mookie Betts is your Silver Slugger award winner.
This marks the second straight year the Boston Red Sox right fielder has won the award.
While Betts didn’t mirror his 2018 MVP numbers, he still was a bright spot for the team during what was a down season for the Sox. The 27-year-old batted .295 with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and 176 hits.
Betts adds the Silver Slugger to his Gold Glove he won Nov. 3. He also became the first Red Sox player to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in the same season, per Red Sox Notes.
Can he make it four straight in 2020?
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images