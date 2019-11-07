Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the third time in four years, Mookie Betts is your Silver Slugger award winner.

This marks the second straight year the Boston Red Sox right fielder has won the award.

While Betts didn’t mirror his 2018 MVP numbers, he still was a bright spot for the team during what was a down season for the Sox. The 27-year-old batted .295 with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and 176 hits.

He’s going back-to-back! 🏆 For the second straight year, @mookiebetts is a Silver Slugger right fielder! pic.twitter.com/ylmVwLK1dn — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 7, 2019

Betts adds the Silver Slugger to his Gold Glove he won Nov. 3. He also became the first Red Sox player to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in the same season, per Red Sox Notes.

This is the third time Mookie Betts has won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award in the same season (2016, ’18, ’19). No other Red Sox player has done that more than once. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) November 7, 2019

Can he make it four straight in 2020?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images