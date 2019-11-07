Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics meet the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Thursday night in a meeting of Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier in their new threads, but Boston will do so without center Enes Kanter.

Kanter, who suffered a left knee injury in the Celtics’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, will miss his sixth consecutive game Thursday after being upgraded to questionable just 24 hours earlier, per the Celtics. Jaylen Brown will make his return to the lineup after missing three straight games with an infection.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (illness/infection) – AVAILABLE

Enes Kanter (left knee contusion) – OUT

Daniel Theis (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE

Robert Williams (sore left hip) – AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 7, 2019

Daniel Theis and Robert Williams both were listed with lingering ankle and hip injuries, respectively, but will be available just as they were Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics and Hornets are set to tip off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images