Marcus Morris Sr. hit a game-tying 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left in his return to TD Garden on Friday, but it was Jayson Tatum who stole the show.

The third-year guard responded to Morris’ game-tying triple by knocking down a stepback corner jumper to beat the buzzer, sending the Boston Celtics home with a 104-102 win.

Check it out:

"TATUM TAKES IT… MAKES IT!" Jayson Tatum's CLUTCH jumper wins it for the @celtics at home! 😱👏🍀 pic.twitter.com/Gs5HW3ufGz — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2019

The Celtics now have won four in a row.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images