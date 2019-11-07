Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts did something Thursday no other Red Sox shortstop has done.

The Boston infielder won his third Silver Slugger award Thursday night after a strong 2019 season in which he batted .309 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs, both a career-high for Bogaerts. He was the best offensive shortstop in the American League.

The best offensive shortstop in the AL. 💪 Congrats on your 3rd career Silver Slugger Award, Xander! pic.twitter.com/iKrrNt9BMx — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 7, 2019

But the award came with some history, as the 27-year-old became the first Red Sox shortstop to win three Silver Slugger Awards. All others to play that position have combined for two, according to Red Sox Notes.

Xander Bogaerts has won three Silver Slugger Awards (2015, ’16, ’19). All other Red Sox shortstops have combined to win two (John Valentin in 1995, Nomar Garciaparra in 1997). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) November 7, 2019

He joins Mookie Betts, who was named the AL Silver Slugger for right field.

Bogaerts often was lauded for his work at plate and at his position despite Boston being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention before the 2019 season was over, with manager Alex Cora saying his effort in Game 161 was outstanding.

He signed a seven-year contract extension to remain in Boston in March.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images