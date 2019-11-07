Xander Bogaerts did something Thursday no other Red Sox shortstop has done.
The Boston infielder won his third Silver Slugger award Thursday night after a strong 2019 season in which he batted .309 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs, both a career-high for Bogaerts. He was the best offensive shortstop in the American League.
But the award came with some history, as the 27-year-old became the first Red Sox shortstop to win three Silver Slugger Awards. All others to play that position have combined for two, according to Red Sox Notes.
He joins Mookie Betts, who was named the AL Silver Slugger for right field.
Bogaerts often was lauded for his work at plate and at his position despite Boston being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention before the 2019 season was over, with manager Alex Cora saying his effort in Game 161 was outstanding.
He signed a seven-year contract extension to remain in Boston in March.
