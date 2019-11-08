Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a tough New England Patriots loss Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens, this may be a sight fans want to avoid.

Josh Gordon officially was released off Injured Reserved by the Patriots last week and was later claimed by the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 1. Almost one week later, the new Seahawks receiver is dawning blue and neon green on the practice field.

Here’s the first look at Gordon as a Seahawk:

Gordon continues to wear No. 10 in Seattle.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was a key contributor to getting the former Patriots wide receiver in Seattle. Fans likely will continue to cheer on the often-troubled receiver as he became a fan favorite in his time with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images