It's been a long time since the Mets had something to be excited about, but there's a first time for everything — even if it's three weeks before the end of the season.

On Tuesday, New York activated slugger Carlos Beltran. The five-time All-Star will be back in the lineup for the first time since suffering a bone bruise on his right knee on June 22. He will hit cleanup against the wild card-chasing Marlins.

Beltran told ESPN.com he's glad to be back with the team after a long rehabilitation, and he said his latest MRI showed his bruise decreased in size.

In five rehab games with Class-A Brooklyn, Beltran went 3-for-18 with two RBIs and two walks. Last year, in 161 games with the Mets, the 32-year-old hit .284 with 27 homers and 112 RBIs. Prior to his injury in June, he was batting .336 with eight homers and 40 RBIs.