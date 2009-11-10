Rasheed Wallace Understands Why Allen Iverson Is Upset

It didn't come as a huge surprise when it was announced on Saturday that Allen Iverson had left his new team, the Memphis Grizzlies, because he was unhappy. To be honest, most who had followed AI's recent career were surprised that it had taken that long.

Iverson, 34, is a 10-time NBA All-Star who many think gave up on the Detroit Pistons last season because he wasn't content coming off the bench. He signed an incentive-laden deal with the Grizzlies this offseason and, after an injury-plagued preseason, has averaged 12.3 points a game, ironically, coming off the bench in three regular-season appearances for the 1-6 squad.

But this past weekend, with little warning, Memphis owner Michael Heisley gave Iverson permission to take an indefinite leave of absence to deal with what the team is calling a "personal matter." The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal reported Monday that Iverson is contemplating retirement.

"I'm not in Allen's head. I don't know what he's thinking," Heisley told The Associated Press on Monday.

"I know he went back to take care of a personal problem. Whether he does something else, I don't know. I'm hoping he comes back. I think he could still play for us, somebody else, what have you. In my opinion, there's two, three years of outstanding play that could come out of Allen Iverson."

Iverson's issue? It's unclear. Heisley indicated, though, that Iverson is having a hard time coming to grips with playing the game at what the former MVP feels is less than his previous best.

Current Celtics forward and longtime Piston Rasheed Wallace tends to believe that explanation. It's a situation he has some perspective on, having spent some time on the bench with AI last season in Detroit.

"I'm pretty sure it's tough for him," Wallace said to The Boston Globe on Monday about his former teammate's predicament. "That's part of it. I guess he didn't like the situations that he was put in."

Wallace, himself, has had to adjust to the fact that his skills have changed a bit as he's gotten older.

"I've already accepted that I can't jump no more," he told the Globe. "I'm not as fast as I used to be. I accepted that already. That's where you become more smart, make that first step or two before that first player could get there. Or I got to make this jump shot; give him a little pump fake because he can jump higher than me. So to me, once you lose that step or two, that's when you pick up a step or two with your head."

It's clear that Iverson still has some adjustments to make, both physically and emotionally. Heisley says he'd love to have the future Hall of Famer back with the team for Tuesday night's matchup against the Trail Blazers in Memphis. However, there's no timetable set for Iverson's return.