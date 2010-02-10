Lenny Dykstra Launches Investment Web Site

Are you a baseball fan looking to invest in the stock market and don’t know where to begin? Lenny Dykstra can help.

Less than eight months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Dykstra has launched Nails Investments, a Web site that provides its readers access to financial advice from the three-time All-Star outfielder, CNBC.com reports.

The former major leaguer compares the investment company to the game of baseball.

"Life is not a spectator sport, and there are no rehearsals," Dykstra said on Nails Investments' Web site. "We owe it to ourselves to give everything we have to give every single day. In fact, the only true failure is to waste the time we've been given on this Earth."

Fans can pay between $89 to $129 each month to read Dykstra's weekly investment advice.