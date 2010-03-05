Jed Lowrie Wants to Be Starting Shortstop, in Boston or Not

Jed Lowrie entered spring training last year competing with Julio Lugo for the Red Sox' starting shortstop spot. This year, he's fighting to just make the team.

According to The Boston Herald, Lowrie feels ready to reclaim his spot as the shortstop of the future, whether it's in Boston or somewhere else.

A wrist injury limited Lowrie's production in 2009, as he hit .265 in just 32 games. Lowrie did everything he could to contribute on the field, and even played through wrist pain.

"I knew it hurt," the 25-year-old Lowrie told the Herald. "You don't want to complain or anything, so you play through it."

The Red Sox have signed Marco Scutaro and Jose Iglesias in the last nine months to solidify the shortstop position in the short- and long-term, but despite the acquisitions, Lowrie sees himself as a full-time shortstop.

"If I got caught up in that I'd lose my focus," Lowrie said. "I'm here to play baseball and try to get healthy."

Lowrie may begin this season in Pawtucket, but he wants to be some team's answer at shortstop, in Boston or elsewhere.

"That has to be worked out between me and the front office," Lowrie said. "First I have to be healthy. However long that takes and wherever that leads me, that's first and foremost."