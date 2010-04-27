Rays’ Dioner Navarro Suspended Two Games for Umpire Bump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay catcher Dioner Navarro was suspended for two games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for what it said was "inappropriate conduct" that included bumping an umpire during an argument.

Navarro was ejected by plate umpire Dan Bellino during the sixth inning of Friday's game against Toronto for arguing a pitch to Adam Lind that was called a ball. Replays appeared to show the call was correct and Navarro made contact with Bellino.



Bob Watson, baseball's vice president for discipline, issued the suspension, which was to begin Tuesday night against Oakland barring an appeal.

Tampa Bay also optioned right-handed relief pitcher Mike Eckstrom to Triple-A Durham and recalled catcher Jose Lobaton from Double-A Montgomery to back up John Jaso while Navarro serves the suspension.

Navarro has not played since the ejection, missing two games last weekend because of soreness in his right leg.