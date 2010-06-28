Prince Harry on the Hill: Mets Call Upon Royal Righty to Help Rotation  



Come on, Mets. You’re only a half-game out of first place.

The Amazins crowned their staff with a future king over the weekend as they tapped into the royal prospect pool and asked Prince Harry to try out for the club. Or was it to throw out the first pitch?

Although the Mets rank fifth in the MLB in ERA, the Queens club is heading into the second half of the season, meaning an Amazin failure is inevitable.

Photo of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s a byproduct of a frustrated team. We’re trying to win games, and guys are going to have differences of opinion. I just wanted to know what was going through his head. The bottom line, we’ve talked about it, and it goes no further than today.”

—Evan Longoria, following his dugout spat with teammate B.J. Upton

Comment of the day

With both the NHL and NBA free agent period coming up, some Bruins fans would like management to cross into the hoops world for some scoring.

“I think PC is going to try to sign LeBron James.”

–FireGuyFrank



Video of the day

Do you think Chris Brown was a Michael Jackson fan? To be brutally honest, he did take “Beat It” quite literally…

