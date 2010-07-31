Miss Iowa Katherine Connors Responds to Miguel Batista Snub at Nationals Park

Last week, Nationals fans went to their ballpark expecting to be amazed by a Stephen Strasburg performance. Instead, they got Miguel Batista.

Batista was light-hearted about the disappointment of Nats fans, saying,”Imagine if you go there to see Miss Universe, and you end up having Miss Iowa.”

Meanwhile, Miss Iowa Katherine Connors was in a hair salon in the midst of a five-hour procedure. She started receiving text messages, phone calls, and word that she was on ESPN. She had no clue what was going on.

Just a few days later, the Iowa pageant queen found herself at Nationals Park, hanging out with Batista and throwing out the first pitch.

Connors wanted to show Batista and the country how pretty Iowa girls really are.

She even challenged the Nationals pitcher to wear her “tiny” pageant swimsuit, but that was a bridge too far for Batista. Instead, the two seem to have agreed on a compromise — Batista going to the Hawkeye State to judge next year’s pageant.

As for her pitch, which Batista caught, she managed to get it all the way to the plate, something Barack Obama and George W. Bush have been known to be incapable of.