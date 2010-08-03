Cumberland National Little League to Represent Rhode Island in East Regional Tournament

Cumberland National Little League will put its perfect 9-0 record to the test at their first East Regional Little League Tournament this weekend.

The Rhode Island state champion has averaged 11.2 runs per game, surrendering only 1.6 runs per game in its nine district and state contests.

Cumberland National’s Dante Baldelli is the younger brother of former major league and current minor league player Rocco Baldelli.

Here’s the complete team roster.

Dante Baldelli

Michael Bogolowski

Josh Brodeur

Tyler Calabro

Justin D’Abrosca

Jax Domonte

Leo Lake

Nickolas LaScloa

Ryan O’Neill

Nathan Paine

Nicholas Provost

Spencer Ross

Jake Salisbury

Manager: John Brodeur

Coach: Michael Calabro

Coach: Dan Rocco Baldelli

The Cumberland National team opens regional play against the Connecticut state champion, Fairfield American, at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Here's the complete Eastern Regional schedule, including all six games to be broadcast on NESN.