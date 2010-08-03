Cumberland National Little League to Represent Rhode Island in East Regional Tournament

Cumberland National Little League will put its perfect 9-0 record to the test at their first East Regional Little League Tournament this weekend.
The Rhode Island state champion has averaged 11.2 runs per game, surrendering only 1.6 runs per game in its nine district and state contests.
Cumberland National’s Dante Baldelli is the younger brother of former major league and current minor league player Rocco Baldelli.
Here’s the complete team roster.
Dante Baldelli
Michael Bogolowski
Josh Brodeur
Tyler Calabro
Justin D’Abrosca
Jax Domonte
Leo Lake
Nickolas LaScloa
Ryan O’Neill
Nathan Paine
Nicholas Provost
Spencer Ross
Jake Salisbury
Manager: John Brodeur
Coach: Michael Calabro
Coach: Dan Rocco Baldelli
The Cumberland National team opens regional play against the Connecticut state champion, Fairfield American, at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Here's the complete Eastern Regional schedule, including all six games to be broadcast on NESN.
