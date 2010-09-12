Matthew Stafford Leaves Lions Game With Right Shoulder Injury

CHICAGO — Detroit Lions
quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a right shoulder injury
after a blindside sack by Julius Peppers late in the first half of
Sunday's opener against the Chicago Bears.
Shaun Hill started the third quarter in place of Stafford, whose arm was in a sling as he stood on the sideline.
The Bears' Matt Forte had just
scored an 89-yard touchdown on a screen to pull Chicago within 14-10
when Stafford went down. He was hit in the shoulder by Peppers as he
dropped back to pass and landed on it, the ball coming loose in the
process.
Chicago's Tommie Harris
recovered, and the Bears took over on the 37 after a 15-yard penalty
against Brian Urlacher with 15 seconds left. Robbie Gould ended the half
with a 31-yard field goal, pulling Chicago within 14-13.
Lions cornerback Aaron Berry, who had an interception in the first half, was doubtful to return with a shoulder injury.
Bears linebackers Nick Roach (hamstring) and Hunter Hillenmeyer (illness) left the game.
