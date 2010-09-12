Matthew Stafford Leaves Lions Game With Right Shoulder Injury

CHICAGO — Detroit Lions

quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a right shoulder injury

after a blindside sack by Julius Peppers late in the first half of

Sunday's opener against the Chicago Bears.

Shaun Hill started the third quarter in place of Stafford, whose arm was in a sling as he stood on the sideline.

The Bears' Matt Forte had just

scored an 89-yard touchdown on a screen to pull Chicago within 14-10

when Stafford went down. He was hit in the shoulder by Peppers as he

dropped back to pass and landed on it, the ball coming loose in the

process.

Chicago's Tommie Harris

recovered, and the Bears took over on the 37 after a 15-yard penalty

against Brian Urlacher with 15 seconds left. Robbie Gould ended the half

with a 31-yard field goal, pulling Chicago within 14-13.

Lions cornerback Aaron Berry, who had an interception in the first half, was doubtful to return with a shoulder injury.

Bears linebackers Nick Roach (hamstring) and Hunter Hillenmeyer (illness) left the game.