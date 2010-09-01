Shaquille O’Neal Tours Boston, Buys Books at Harvard

Shaquille O’Neal took a tour of Boston this past weekend, hitting the UFC Fan Expo with Glen Davis and checking out Harvard.

Shaq was met with a mob of fans when he made his way through Harvard Yard, where he chilled out on a bench with a leadership book that he had just purchased at the Harvard Bookstore, reports the Boston Globe.

Check out the footage below.

