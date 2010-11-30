Tiger Woods Affairs to Be ‘Fictionally’ Ripped off by ‘Law and Order: Los Angeles’

The police find a philandering golf superstar bloodied, but claims that his wife was rescuing — not abusing — him. Ever heard that one before?

Wednesday's episode of Law and Order: Los Angeles, the new incarnation of the successful franchise that premiered this September, will largely mirror the events that led to Tiger Woods' fall from grace, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

His wife will even be wielding a golf club. The supposed "rescue," however, won't come from a crashed SUV but from a swimming pool. Eventually, the show will move away from Woods' story, instead following the investigation of a murdered female golf pro.

A spokesman for the show has said that the episode is entirely fictional.