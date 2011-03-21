Elin Nordegren Uses Tiger Woods’ Money to Buy $12.2 Million Florida Home

When your divorce settlement nets you $100 million, you have to spend it somewhere, and Elin Nordegren is spending a good chunk of it on a new home.

According to The Palm Beach Post’s Page2Live.com, Nordegren purchased a $12.2 million house in North Palm Beach — one that will have her paying $30,000 of property tax every month as well.

Meanwhile, ex-husband Tiger Woods is apparently dating a woman he first met when she was just 7 years old, which, given Woods’ bizarre 16 months in the media spotlight, doesn’t even seem that weird anymore.

