Bernard Hopkins, Jean Pascal Engage in Another Scuffle at News Conference

In boxing, the news conferences can sometimes be just as entertaining as the actual fight.

On Monday, former world boxing champion Bernard Hopkins engaged in a shoving match with light heavyweight titleholder Jean Pascal at the news conference in Montreal.

After being called a “scared punk,” Pascal, 28, questioned Hopkins’ alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs, repeatedly asking the 46-year-old to take a blood test.

The scuffle isn’t the first time the two have had a scuffle at a news conference. On Dec. 15, 2010, Hopkins and Pascal exchanged words and had to be separated before a fight broke out. Pascal and Hopkins fought to a draw in their first fight on Dec. 19.

The two are set to fight on May 21 in Montreal.

