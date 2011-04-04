Austin Rivers Pays Tribute to Dad, Wears Doc’s NBA Jersey During High School Dunk Contest

Father's Day isn't for another two months, but it's never too early to pay tribute to your dad. Austin Rivers did just that recently.

Last week at the Powerade Jamfest at the McDonald's All-American Game, Rivers paid tribute to his dad by performing a dunk while wearing an old-school Atlanta Hawks Doc Rivers jersey.

The younger Rivers has committed to play at Duke next season.

The dunk, which made SportsCenter's Top 10 plays, features the senior tossing the ball up to himself and completing a one-armed windmill dunk off of the bounce.

You can see the full video below: